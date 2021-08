Anti-riot police officers face anti-government protesters during a rally near the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-riot police officers with weapons, keep watch during the anti-government protests rally near the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A picture of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha lies next to wood flowers for cremation before the anti-government protesters march to the Government House, at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-government protesters hold a banner that reads 'Prayut get out', as they march to the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2021. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai protester has fallen into a coma after he was shot in the head during anti-government demonstrations in Bangkok, medical sources reported Tuesday.

Thai police, however, denied firing live ammunition and said they only used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse a protest near a police station in the central part of the capital on Monday. EFE

nc-igx/smq