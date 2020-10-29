A Pro-democracy activist wearing Halloween costume poses and flashes the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 29 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai protesters, led by students, on Thursday made fun of the royal family in a protest in central Bangkok, using an improvised satirical fashion show to imitate the royals.

One of the participants walked on a red carpet wearing a tight crop top in an allusion to King Vajiralongkorn, who has been photographed wearing the garment on many occasions in Germany, where he lives during a large part of the year.

The mock fashion show was also a direct reference to Sirivannavari, one of the King's daughters, who has been accused by the protesters of promoting her fashion brand with public subsidies. EFE-EPA

grc-igx/ia