Thai protesters, led by students, on Thursday made fun of the royal family in a protest in central Bangkok, using an improvised satirical fashion show to imitate the royals.
One of the participants walked on a red carpet wearing a tight crop top in an allusion to King Vajiralongkorn, who has been photographed wearing the garment on many occasions in Germany, where he lives during a large part of the year.
The mock fashion show was also a direct reference to Sirivannavari, one of the King's daughters, who has been accused by the protesters of promoting her fashion brand with public subsidies. EFE-EPA
grc-igx/ia