Thai student protesters surrounded the national police headquarters on Wednesday during a demonstration that was called after at least 55 people were injured, including six with gunshot wounds, in violent clashes near the parliament the previous night.
In a tense scene, large angry crowds shouted abuse and fired toy water pistols at officers who were barricaded inside the complex behind steel gates and barbed wire, while others covered the main entrance to the Royal Thai Police complex with paint and anti-monarchy and anti-government graffiti.
The rally was called in retaliation for the heavy-handed police dispersal of protesters from nearby the parliament building on Tuesday. EFE-EPA
tw/ks