Bangkok (Thailand), 18/11/2020.- Pro-democracy protesters walk past the vandalised sign of the police headquarters during a protest calling for political and monarchy reform in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. Thousands of protesters attend a mass rally calling for political and monarchy reform by rewriting the constitution and the resignation of the prime minister. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 18/11/2020.- Pro-democracy protesters walk in front of a graffiti art of the three-finger salute during a protest calling for political and monarchy reform in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. Thousands of protesters attend a mass rally calling for political and monarchy reform by rewriting the constitution and the resignation of the prime minister. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A pro-democracy protester has his face rinsed as police fire tear gas and water cannon during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 18/11/2020.- Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute during a protest calling for political and monarchy reform at Ratchaprasong shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. Thousands of protesters attend a mass rally calling for political and monarchy reform by rewriting the constitution and the resignation of the prime minister. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Pro-democracy protesters standing together are hit by water cannon during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A pro-democracy protester runs as police fire tear gas and water canon at them during a demonstration against a charter amendment at Parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 November 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 18/11/2020.- A pro-democracy protester throws a bucket of paint over the gate of the Thai police headquarters during a protest calling for political and monarchy reform in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. Thousands of protesters attend a mass rally calling for political and monarchy reform by rewriting the constitution and the resignation of the prime minister. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 18/11/2020.- A pro-democracy protester splashes paint over the gate of the Thai police headquarters during a protest calling for political and monarchy reform in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. Thousands of protesters attend a mass rally calling for political and monarchy reform by rewriting the constitution and the resignation of the prime minister. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 18/11/2020.- Police officers stand guard behind barbed wire barrier at the police headquarters during a protest calling for political and monarchy reform in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. Thousands of protesters attend a mass rally calling for political and monarchy reform by rewriting the constitution and the resignation of the prime minister. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 18/11/2020.- A slow shutter speed exposure of pro-democracy protesters during a protest calling for political and monarchy reform at Ratchaprasong shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. Thousands of protesters attend a mass rally calling for political and monarchy reform by rewriting the constitution and the resignation of the prime minister. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 18/11/2020.- A pro-democracy protester spray paints on the entrance of the police headquarters during a protest calling for political and monarchy reform at Ratchaprasong shopping district in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 November 2020. Thousands of protesters attend a mass rally calling for political and monarchy reform by rewriting the constitution and the resignation of the prime minister. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai student protesters surrounded the national police headquarters on Wednesday during a demonstration that was called after at least 55 people were injured, including six with gunshot wounds, in violent clashes near the parliament the previous night.



In a tense scene, large angry crowds shouted abuse and fired toy water pistols at officers who were barricaded inside the complex behind steel gates and barbed wire, while others covered the main entrance to the Royal Thai Police complex with paint and anti-monarchy and anti-government graffiti.



The rally was called in retaliation for the heavy-handed police dispersal of protesters from nearby the parliament building on Tuesday. EFE-EPA



