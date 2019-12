Thai Military Medical personnel with an oxygen tank on their way through a cave during a rescue operation for missing football players and their coach at the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, 26 June, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai military medical personnel and associated officials practice carrying an injured person during an emergency exercise near the Tham Luang cave in Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Noon Forest Park in Chiang Rai province, Thailand, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PONGMANAT TASIRI

Thai soldier Beiret Bureerak, who took part in rescuing 12 children and their teacher from a flooded cave in northern Thailand last year, has died due to a blood infection he caught during the rescue operation.

Bureerak, 29, died even as he was treated in a hospital after surgery, the Thai navy said in a statement on its Facebook page on Friday.