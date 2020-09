Thai student holds a banner showing photographs of pro-democracy students who were killed in the 06 October 1976 Thammasat University massacre reading 'Don't let them die in vain' during an anti-government protest against the controversial issues of the two submarines and weapons purchase from China, in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 August 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai protester holds a drawing caricature of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and a submarine during an anti-government protest against the controversial issues of the two submarines and weapons purchase from China, in Bangkok, Thailand, 31 August 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The head of Thailand’s student union, Jutatip Sirikhan, was detained in Bangkok on Tuesday for her alleged participation in ongoing pro-democracy protests that emerged in the southeast Asian nation in July.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators, mainly young students, have repeatedly taken to the streets of Bangkok over the summer calling for democratic reform and for limits to be placed on the powers of the monarchy and the military. EFE-EPA