Bangkok (Thailand), 27/10/2020.- A Thai royalist waves a large Thai flag during a royalist rally outside the US embassy in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 October 2020. A small group of pro-monarchy protesters gathered outside the US embassy calling for a stop to American involvement in the student pro-democracy movement. (Protestas, Tailandia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok (Thailand), 27/10/2020.- Thai royalists wearing yellow clads holding photographs of the king and royal family shout slogans during a pro-monarchy demonstration opposing the pro-democracy movement in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 October 2020. Hundreds of Thai royalists held a rally in support of the monarchy opposing the movement of pro-democracy calling for the resignation of Thai prime minister, a rewrite of the new constitution and monarchy reform. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 27/10/2020.- Thai royalists wearing yellow clads holding photographs of the king and royal family shout slogans during a pro-monarchy demonstration opposing the pro-democracy movement in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 October 2020. Hundreds of Thai royalists held a rally in support of the monarchy opposing the movement of pro-democracy calling for the resignation of Thai prime minister, a rewrite of the new constitution and monarchy reform. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Bangkok (Thailand), 27/10/2020.- Thai Speaker of the House of Representatives Chuan Leekpai (L) is displayed on the monitor screen while speaking to the members of the House of Representatives and Senate during the special session inside the meeting chambers of Thai Parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 October 2020. The government held a special session of parliament on 26 and 27 October to find a solution to the ongoing protests calling for the prime minister'Äôs resignation, a new constitution and monarchy reform. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Bangkok (Thailand), 27/10/2020.- Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) greets as he arrives for the special session inside the meeting chambers of Thai Parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, 27 October 2020. The government held a special session of parliament on 26 and 27 October to find a solution to the ongoing protests calling for the prime minister'Äôs resignation, a new constitution and monarchy reform. (Protestas, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

The student-led pro-democracy movement in Thailand on Tuesday dismissed an extraordinary two-day parliamentary session that was convened following several days of massive protests in Bangkok calling for a new constitution and reforms to reduce the powerful influence of the military and the monarchy in Thai politics.



The protesters dismissed the outcome of the parliamentary debate because they were not included in the discussions and because the issues they have raised would not be resolved.



The debate, convened by the embattled prime minister, former general Prayut Chan-ocha, was held as a consultation to allow members of parliament to view their opinions, and did not yield any form of political resolution.



"I think the debate that took place in Parliament was for the ruling parties to condemn the student protests, rather than to solve problems," one of the student leaders of the protesters, Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakivibulpon, told Efe. EFE-EPA



grc-igx/ks