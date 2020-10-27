The student-led pro-democracy movement in Thailand on Tuesday dismissed an extraordinary two-day parliamentary session that was convened following several days of massive protests in Bangkok calling for a new constitution and reforms to reduce the powerful influence of the military and the monarchy in Thai politics.
The protesters dismissed the outcome of the parliamentary debate because they were not included in the discussions and because the issues they have raised would not be resolved.
The debate, convened by the embattled prime minister, former general Prayut Chan-ocha, was held as a consultation to allow members of parliament to view their opinions, and did not yield any form of political resolution.
"I think the debate that took place in Parliament was for the ruling parties to condemn the student protests, rather than to solve problems," one of the student leaders of the protesters, Patsaravalee "Mind" Tanakivibulpon, told Efe. EFE-EPA
