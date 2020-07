A Thai royalist holds photograph of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun and Thai Queen Suthida, shouts slogan during a pro-government and royalists rally in opporsition to the pro-democracy movement, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai royalists make a three-finger salute, symbolic of nation, religion and king during a pro-government and royalists rally in opporsition to the pro-democracy movement, at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2020. EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai student and pro-democracy activist flashes the three-fingered salute and with anti-government messages on his shirt, as they take part to protest against the government at the King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB), in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai student and pro-democracy activist holds up a message reading 'I believe in democracy', as they take part to protest the government at the King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB), in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai student and pro-democracy activist flashes the three-fingered salute and with anti-government messages on his shirt, as they take part to protest against the government at the King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB), in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai student and pro-democracy activists flash the three-fingered salute for anti-government, as they take part to protest the government at the King Mongkut's University of Technology North Bangkok (KMUTNB), in Bangkok, Thailand, 30 July 2020. EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Hundreds of students took part in demonstrations in Thailand on Thursday calling for democratic reforms, in defiance of pandemic measures.

The young activists took to the streets calling for the dissolution of parliament and a new constitution to end the hegemony of the country's pro-military and ultra-monarchic elite.EFE-EPA

grc-igx/rb