The leader of Move Forward Party Pita Limjaroenrat (2-L) speaks during a meeting inside the meeting chambers of Thai Parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 September 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Members of the House of Representatives and Senate attend a meeting inside the meeting chambers of Thai Parliament, in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 September 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A Thai pro-democracy activist speaks on a microphone next to a portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun during an anti-government protest outside the Royal Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 23 September 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Hundreds of protesters on Thursday gathered in front of the Thai parliament to demand democratic reforms while lawmakers debated a series of proposals to amend the constitution.

The demonstration, organized by student groups that have been leading an anti-government protest movement since July 18, demanded a reform of the constitution drafted by a military junta that ruled the country after a coup in 2014 until last year.