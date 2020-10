Thai riot police stand in line behind their shields during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai riot police stand guard in line behind their shields during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

A convoy of police vans drive past a road block at an intersection near a pro-democracy protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai riot police stand guard during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand's student-led pro-democracy movement issued a fresh protest call for Saturday after the police dispersed thousands of demonstrators at Bangkok's city center using water cannons.

Protests have continued in the country despite the government imposing a state of emergency on Thursday and banning political gatherings of more than four people. EFE-EPA