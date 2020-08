Thai protesters flash the three-finger salute during an anti-government rally at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 16 August 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Student protests continued on Sunday in Bangkok with a massive demonstration calling for a new constitution and limited power for the monarchy, a taboo subject in Thailand until now.

Around the Democracy Monument in the historic centre of the capital, between 10,000 and 30,000 people gathered on Sunday for a peaceful march that lasted more than six hours and was organized by the Free People movement.