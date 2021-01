Thai political writer Siraphop Kornaroot (2-R) talks to the media after appearing to hear the verdict on lese majeste charges that were brough against him, at the Criminal Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 18 January 2021. The Thai Criminal Court on 18 January 2021 gave a jail sentence of four years and six months to Thailand political writer Siraphop on charges of lese majeste and violation of the Computer Crime Act, stemming from articles he wrote and caricature he produced under his pen name Rungsira, in the Prachathai online news website. Siraphop was arrested in June 2014 and remanded after being detained for almost five years in the prison, under his trial by the Bangkok Military Court. As his time in prison waiting for trial was longer than his sentence, he will not have to go to jail. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai writer gets over 4 years in prison on lèse-majesté charge

A court in Thailand on Monday gave four and a half years in prison to an author accused of writing comments critical of the royal family, according to a rights body.

The ruling comes amid a raging debate over Thailand's strict lèse-majesté law that has triggered mass protests with a student-led movement calling for its annulment as part of their demand for democratic reforms in the country. EFE-EPA