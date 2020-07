Thai officials walk past a large portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun during celebrations of His Majesty's 68th birthday, at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) and officials have their photo taken in front of a large portrait of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun during celebrations of His Majesty's 68th birthday, at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai well wishers queue for free food during celebrations for the 68th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai royal guards fire an artillery gun salute during celebrations for the 68th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai officials wait for Thai Buddhist monks to collect morning alms during celebrations for the 68th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (C) salutes following celebrations for the 68th birthday of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, at Sanam Luang in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 July 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand celebrated the 68th birthday of King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday in a series of official ceremonies.

Events took place in the capital and other cities amid physical distancing measures due to the Covid-19 pandemic and which the monarch did not attend.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha led a morning ceremony with his wife, cabinet members and 69 Buddhist monks in Sanam Luang Square in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. EFE-EPA

