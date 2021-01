A Thai Buddhist monk is sprayed with hand sanitizer from a worker after returning from New Year holiday amid the new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, at Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 January 2021. The Thai government has declared stricter health measures with ordering nationwide partial business shutdowns for 28 'red zones' provinces including Bangkok and pledged with the public not to travel to curb a new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic which hundreds of new coronavirus cases have been confirmed daily. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai Buddhist monk wears a face mask riding escalator amid the new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, at Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 January 2021.

Thai travelers wearing face masks carry their belongings after returning from New Year holiday amid the new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, at Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 January 2021.

A Thai traveler wearing a face mask practices social distancing on a bench after returning from New Year holiday amid the new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, at Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 January 2021.

Thai travelers wearing face masks carry their belongings after returning from New Year holiday amid the new wave of COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, at Hua Lamphong railway station in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 January 2021.

Thailand confirmed 315 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, most of them local infections as the country reels under the second wave of the coronavirus that began in mid-December and has forced the health authorities to prepare for harsher restrictions.

The new cases, which include 21 imported, has increased the overall tally to 7,694 infections and 64 deaths since January 2020, according to the data of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). EFE-EPA