Workers wear face masks next to a banner promoting hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing, as preventative measures against COVID-19 at a market in Bangkok, Thailand, 02 September 2020. EFE/EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thailand marked 100 days Wednesday without registering local contagion of COVID-19, after applying strict measures such as the closure of borders that have allowed it to control the pandemic, albeit at the cost of damaging the economy.

Thai authorities announced eight new cases of the new coronavirus, imported Wednesday from the United States, Australia and Japan, bringing the total since January to 3,425, including 58 deaths, and places Thailand as one of the least affected countries in the world.EFE-EPA

