Chanathip Songkrasin (L-Front) of Thailand in action during the 2019 AFC Asian Cup group A preliminary round match between UAE and Thailand in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates, 14 January 2019. EPA/FILE/ALI HAIDER

Thai football has grown from a golden retirement hub for European stars like English Robbie Fowler to an increasingly competitive environment in its own right, as it becomes a target market for the Spanish LaLiga competition.

LaLiga president Javier Tebas mentioned his ambition to see a Thai player step onto the Spanish pitch last week, during an interview in the EFE Sport Business Days forums.

“The development of Thai football in the past few years is evident. They are investing a lot into youth squads, with coaches starting to work with players at a young age, playing the long-term game," says David Rochela, who entered Thai football in 2013.

The Spanish midfielder, who captains the Port United, has made a name for himself in Thailand, where he has won various titles with his current team and Buriram United in what he calls an increasingly professionalized league.

Amongst the brightest local stars is Pathum United striker Teerasil Dangda, who ventured into the Spanish league at 25 years old playing for Almeria in the 2014/15 season.

(...)