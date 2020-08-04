A file picture dated 03 September 2012 shows Vorayuth Yoovidhya, grandson of the creator of Red Bull energy drink and accused of hit-and-run, being arrested at Thong Lor police station in Bangkok, Thailand.EFE-EPA/STR THAILAND OUT

Thailand's public prosecutor's office changed its mind following an outpouring of criticism and recommended on Tuesday the reopening of a case on charges of drug use and reckless driving against the heir of the multi-billion dollar Red Bull franchise for a hit-and-run that killed a police official in Bangkok in 2012.

Following the controversy sparked by the dismissal of all charges against Vorayuth Yoovidhya in June, a working group of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) asked the police on Tuesday to re-examine the case as two key pieces of evidence were not included in the earlier police investigative report pertaining to the case. EFE-EPA

nc-igx/pd/lds