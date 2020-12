Thai director-general of the Department of Disease Control, Opas Karnkawinpong (L) talks during a press conference on the dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak at a shrimp wholesale market in Samut Sakhon, at the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration(CCSA), inside the Public Health Ministry, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 20 December 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health in Thailand (C-R) talks with the media after a press conference on the dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak at a shrimp wholesale market in Samut Sakhon, at the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration(CCSA), inside the Public Health Ministry, on the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, 20 December 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

The authorities in Thailand on Monday announced 382 fresh cases of Covid-19, most of them among immigrants working in a seafood market near Bangkok, making it the largest hotspot in the country since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 382 cases, 360 are from the seafood market in Samut Sakhon province, taking the total number of infections from the area to 821 since this outbreak was detected on Thursday, according to data from the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). EFE-EPA