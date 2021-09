A Thai woman gestures while receiving a dose of AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria) vaccine for the third booster vaccination against COVID-19 at Bang Sue Central Vaccination Center in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 September 2021. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand will relax Covid-19 measures Friday, delaying curfew and reducing quarantine for foreign arrivals to a week, while authorities study reopening Bangkok and other destinations to tourism.

People who arrive in the country starting midnight will have to quarantine seven days instead of 14 days if they have received a full vaccine course and 10 days if they’re unvaccinated in designated hotels. EFE

