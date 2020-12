Health workers spray disinfectant to curb the spread of coronavirus at the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration(CCSA), inside the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Shrimp farmers aided by anti-government protesters, sell shrimps to local residents outside the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A health worker sprays disinfectant to curb the spread of coronavirus in the area of the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 26 December 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

Several regional governments in Thailand announced measures such as temporarily closing businesses and imposing travel restrictions in order to try to control an uptick of Covid-19 cases in the country since last week.

The health authorities on Sunday announced having detected 121 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 94 of them spread by local transmission.EFE-EPA

