Thailand commemorated Wednesday the fifth anniversary of the death of King Bhumibol, who was on the throne for 70 years, with religious ceremonies and floral offerings countrywide.
In the early hours of the morning, a dozen Buddhist bonzes prayed for the late monarch at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, where he died at 3:52 p.m. local time on Oct. 13, 2016 at 88 after a long illness.
In the afternoon, thousands were expected to lay flowers in the memory of the king, considered by royalists as the "father of the nation".
Since his death, authorities decreed this day a national holiday.
