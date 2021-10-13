A file photo shows Thai well-wishers look on as drones form with light an image of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej lit up against the sky during a ceremony in remembrance of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birthday anniversary and also marking the National Father's Day, at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

A file photo shows people attend a ceremony in remembrance of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej's birth anniversary, at Sanam Luang ceremonial ground in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 December 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand commemorated Wednesday the fifth anniversary of the death of King Bhumibol, who was on the throne for 70 years, with religious ceremonies and floral offerings countrywide.

In the early hours of the morning, a dozen Buddhist bonzes prayed for the late monarch at Siriraj hospital in Bangkok, where he died at 3:52 p.m. local time on Oct. 13, 2016 at 88 after a long illness.

In the afternoon, thousands were expected to lay flowers in the memory of the king, considered by royalists as the "father of the nation".

Since his death, authorities decreed this day a national holiday.

(...)