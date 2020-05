Thai salespeople arrange shoes during preparation to reopen a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai staff member demonstrates using mobile phone application to check in during preparation to reopen a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thai workers wearing protective suits clean during preparation to reopen a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A social distancing sign sits on the ground during preparation to reopen a shopping mall in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May 2020. EFE-EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand on Sunday began to relax containment measures against the Covid-19 outbreak with the reopening of its popular shopping malls after a month of closure following days of decline in the number of daily cases.

Moreover, in line with the government's announcement Friday, gyms, beauty salons, museums, pools convention centers reopened with restrictions on the number of people allowed. EFE-EPA