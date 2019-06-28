The last print edition of The Nation, an English-language newspaper, is displayed next to a vendor at a newsstand in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 June 2019. EPA/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The Nation, one of the two printed newspapers in English in Thailand, printed its final edition after 48 years following a decline in income from advertisements.

From now on, the paper will only be available in digital form.

"A New Beginning at 48" read the front page headline of its special edition to mark its last day in kiosks, leaving "Bangkok Post" as the only English daily to be available in printed form.

In its editorial, the conservative newspaper said that they will now focus on offering a digital and multimedia product to its readers in a country where 55 of its 69 million inhabitants browse the internet on a mobile.

On May 17, the management of Nation Multimedia group - which owns The Nation - revealed that the newspaper was losing 30 million baht ($980,000) a year, mainly due to a fall in advertising revenue (20 percent a year).

Moreover, it said that 64 percent of The Nation's readers were from abroad and accessed the newspaper online.

The Nation, with a conservative tilt, was opposed to former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra (2001-2006), and in favor of the ultra-monarchical sections that supported the coup in 2014.

One of its well known reporters, Pravit Rojanaphruk, was fired in 2015 after he was summoned by the military junta to get him to change his "attitude" following articles critical of the regime.

