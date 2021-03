A man speaks with a loudspeaker while marching together with demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 31 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

A monk (C) holds an alm bowl while marching together with demonstrators during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 31 March 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Thai authorities said Wednesday they have not expelled more than 2,000 Myanmar refugees fleeing military bombings in their country and have instead sheltered more than 500, something activists deny.

The exodus is due to the attacks by the Myanmar Army against civilians in the territories of the Karen guerrillas, which has shown its support for the civil disobedience movement against the military that took power during the Feb. 1 coup in the country.EFE-EPA

