Anti-government protesters burn a puppet and the shrine symbols before the march to the prime minister's house, at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-riot police officers stand in line as they face with anti-government protester during a rally at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Anti-riot police officers react as they face with anti-government protester during a rally at the Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 11 August 2021. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand logged a record number of daily Covid-19 infections Thursday amid a climate of tension due to clashes between the authorities and protesters who are demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Health authorities reported 22,782 new cases and 147 deaths in the last 24 hours. EFE

