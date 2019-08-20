A testing medical cannabis oil and marijuana leaves for research and produce testing of medical cannabis products at Rangsit University Medicinal Cannabis Research Center in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai researcher plants medical-grade marijuana for research and produce testing of medical cannabis products at Rangsit University Medicinal Cannabis Research Center in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Assistant Professor Doctor Thanapat Songsak, Dean, College of Pharmacy, talks to a researcher during marijuana extract oil process at Rangsit University Medicinal Cannabis Research Center in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Cannabis plant for research and produce testing of medical cannabis products in pots at Rangsit University Medicinal Cannabis Research Center in Bangkok, Thailand, 20 August 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand has begun the distribution of Cannabis oil targeting terminally ill cancer patients following the approval of a law legalizing medical cannabis.

To launch the pilot phase 12 health centers will distribute marihuana after authorities handed out 4,000 bottles of Cannabis oil following its legalization last December.

"We now have the team ready," chief of Khon Kaenrul hospital, Chanchai Chanworachakul, told members of the media on Tuesday at the inauguration of the marijuana clinic.

"We have six doctors as well as pharmacists and other professionals who are trained in the use of Cannabis oil for medicinal purposes," he added.

Authorities will distribute medicinal Cannabis to other hospitals of the country that, as part of the program, need to open a specific clinic to prescribe such medicines.

Cannabis oil, which has Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the plant's main psychoactive ingredient, and CBD (cannabidiol), is given to relieve pain and reduce the effects of chemotherapy.

A source from the information office of the Public Health Ministry told Efe that traditional medicines containing Cannabis, olive oil and coconut oil are expected to be distributed to several clinics in September.

Patients hoping to use cannabinoids must have a prescription and should be able to prove that other treatments have proven to be ineffective.

On Saturday, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul championed the benefits of medicinal marihuana and said that authorities will provide it through modern and alternative medicine under the supervision of trained doctors.

As part of a program that seeks to boost the country's economy, the Thai government has put Cannabis production for medical use at the heart of its plan.

This has made Thailand the first and only Asian country to legalize the drug for medicinal purposes.

Thailand passed a bill to legalize research and medical use of Cannabis on 25 December 2018, while still under the military junta rule.

However, it was not until now that authorities launched the distribution of Cannabis-based medicines across hospitals. EFE-EPA

