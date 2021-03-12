In this file photo dated 21 May 2008 of the company logo of Daiichi-Sankyo Co. in front of the company headquarters in downtown Tokyo.EPA-EFE FILE/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN

A box of vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca is displayed in storage inside a pharmaceutical refrigerator after the cancelation and postponement of the vaccinate event for the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers due to reports of side effect, at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A Thai nurse displays vials of vaccine against COVID-19 developed by AstraZeneca after the cancelation and postponement of the vaccination event for the Prime Minister and cabinet ministers due to reports of side effects at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province, Thailand, 12 March 2021. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand postponed its Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout on Friday after a number of European countries suspended theirs over reports of blood clots.

A suspension for two weeks was announced at a press conference in which Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha was expected to get the first dose, followed by ministers.

"We need to delay the vaccination with AstraZeneca," said the Thai government adviser on Covid-19 vaccination, Piyasakol Sakolsatayadorn, who added the decision was made after the temporary suspension announced in Denmark to follow the investigation by that country.

Other countries such as Vietnam, Australia and the Philippines have decided to continue using the vaccine produced jointly by British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

Danish authorities on Thursday announced the suspension for 14 days of the drug "after reports of severe cases of blood clots," including one death.

Subsequently, other countries such as Italy, Norway and Iceland took similar measures as a precaution, although others such as Spain and the United Kingdom continue to rely on it.