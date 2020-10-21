Riot police stand guard behind a barbed wire road block to stop pro-democracy protesters from marching towards the government house during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Pro-democracy protesters flash the three-finger salute as police move towards them during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 October 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

A monk looks at pro-democracy protester moving barricades from a bridge during an anti-government protest in Bangkok, Thailand, 21 October 2020. EFE-EPA/NARONG SANGNAK

Thailand’s Prime Minister said Wednesday he would lift the state of emergency imposed a week ago to prevent student-led anti-government protests if violence doesn’t erupt.

Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha made the announcement in a televised evening address following a week of almost continuous protests demanding the government’s resignation, constitutional amendments and monarchical reform in the capital and other cities.

"I will take the first step to de-escalate the situation. I am going to lift the state of emergency in Bangkok and will do so promptly if there are no violent incidents," the prime minister said, adding that protesters were at fault for clashes that erupted Friday between peaceful demonstrators and riot police.EFE-EPA

lds-nj