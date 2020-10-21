Thailand’s Prime Minister said Wednesday he would lift the state of emergency imposed a week ago to prevent student-led anti-government protests if violence doesn’t erupt.
Gen. Prayut Chan-ocha made the announcement in a televised evening address following a week of almost continuous protests demanding the government’s resignation, constitutional amendments and monarchical reform in the capital and other cities.
"I will take the first step to de-escalate the situation. I am going to lift the state of emergency in Bangkok and will do so promptly if there are no violent incidents," the prime minister said, adding that protesters were at fault for clashes that erupted Friday between peaceful demonstrators and riot police.EFE-EPA
lds-nj