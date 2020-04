People look at a machine to purchase protective face mask from a mask vending machine at a train station in Bangkok, Thailand, 09 April 2020. EFE-EPA/DIEGO AZUBEL

Bangkok has installed vending machines with cloth masks in several train stations, as a result of the requirement that all passengers cover their faces while commuting to stop the propagation of the COVID-19.

The masks, made by prisoners of the Department of Corrections, can be purchased from Thursday for 25 baht a unit ($ 0.76).EFE-EPA

nc-igx/lds