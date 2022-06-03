British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C) arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving as part of the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (C) arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving as part of the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex (R) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) leave the National Service of Thanksgiving held as part of the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales (L) and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall (C) leave the National Service of Thanksgiving held as part of the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Britain's Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge leave the National Service of Thanksgiving held as part of the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN

Britain's Prince Charles arrives for the National Service of Thanksgiving as part of the celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Britain, 03 June 2022. EFE/EPA/NEIL HALL

Prince Charles stepped in for his mother Queen Elizabeth II, who was absent at Friday’s Service of Thanksgiving at London’s St. Paul’s cathedral as part of Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking the British head of state’s 70 years on the throne.

The 96 year-old queen pulled out of the event after feeling "discomfort" on Thursday at the Trooping the Color military parade, which celebrates the queen's official birthday.

The Prince of Wales, heir to the British crown, was joined by his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and other members of the royal elite.

The service was led by St Paul’s dean Reverend David Ison. Prime minister Boris Johnson read a passage from the New Testament and the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, thanked the monarch for her public service during her 70 years at the helm.

(...)