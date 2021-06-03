An undated handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort shows the entrance to Avengers Campus, the new attraction at Disneyland's Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, issued June 2, 2021. EFE/Disneyland Resor/Christian Thompson / EDITORIAL USE ONLY / ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT)

An undated handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort shows the interior of Avengers Campus, the new attraction at Disneyland's Adventure Park in Anaheim, California, issued June 2, 2021.

A handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort shows Thor raising his mythical hammer, Mjolnir, from the control tower of the Avengers Campus at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, US, on May 25, 2021, issued June 2, 2021.

The Avengers and all the magic of the Marvel superheroes will launch Friday at Disneyland Resort with the inauguration of Avengers Campus, one of the big attractions of this Californian theme park upon its reopening after its pandemic shutdown.

Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel and Dr. Strange are some of the characters that appear in this new area that Disneyland presented Wednesday to media, including EFE.

The Avengers' landing at Disneyland has been almost as complex as one of their dangerous missions against the evil Thanos.

Avengers Campus was scheduled to open in July 2020, but the pandemic forced Disneyland to close for more than a year and to paralyze all plans for the superheroes.