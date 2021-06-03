The Avengers and all the magic of the Marvel superheroes will launch Friday at Disneyland Resort with the inauguration of Avengers Campus, one of the big attractions of this Californian theme park upon its reopening after its pandemic shutdown.
Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Captain Marvel and Dr. Strange are some of the characters that appear in this new area that Disneyland presented Wednesday to media, including EFE.
The Avengers' landing at Disneyland has been almost as complex as one of their dangerous missions against the evil Thanos.
Avengers Campus was scheduled to open in July 2020, but the pandemic forced Disneyland to close for more than a year and to paralyze all plans for the superheroes.