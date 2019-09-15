The Bahamas archipelago has been spared of a new tropical storm that appeared to threaten the island groups which were the most impacted by Hurricane Dorian nearly two weeks ago, as the tiny Caribbean nation continues to recover in the wake of the devastation caused by the hurricane.
Tropical storm Humberto has been slowly moving away from the Bahamas islands towards the north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80.5 kilometers/hour) and is expected to develop into a hurricane by Sunday night or Monday morning, though away from land. EFE-EPA
