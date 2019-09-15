A handout photo made available by the United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows a satellite image of Tropical Storm Humberto moving northwestward over the Southwest Atlantic Ocean, Sept. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT/NOAA

A handout picture provided by the British Ministry of Defence shows a British military humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) team conducting a route clearance on Great Abaco Island, the Bahamas, Sept. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE HANDOUT FILE/PAUL HALLIWELL/BRITISH MINISTRY OF DEFENCE

The Bahamas archipelago has been spared of a new tropical storm that appeared to threaten the island groups which were the most impacted by Hurricane Dorian nearly two weeks ago, as the tiny Caribbean nation continues to recover in the wake of the devastation caused by the hurricane.

Tropical storm Humberto has been slowly moving away from the Bahamas islands towards the north-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour (80.5 kilometers/hour) and is expected to develop into a hurricane by Sunday night or Monday morning, though away from land. EFE-EPA

co/sk/dl