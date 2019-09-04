The battle for Brexit will trudge on in the House of Commons Wednesday with a markedly changed battleground as Prime Minster Boris Johnson studies his options in his quest to push through his government's plans a day after he lost his working majority mid-speech.

With the help of 21 rebel Conservatives, the opposition managed to take control of the parliamentary agenda with 320 votes to 301 on a motion that would allow a vote on a bill designed to curb Johnson's government from pursuing a possible no-deal Brexit. EFE-EPA