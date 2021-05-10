A woman looks at items in a store where everything is free in exchange for a thank you from customers in Brussels, Belgium, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Thank you notes hang on a wall in a store where everything is free in exchange for a thank you from customers in Brussels, Belgium, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

People look at items in a store where everything is free in exchange for a thank you from customers in Brussels, Belgium, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A woman looks at items in a store where everything is free in exchange for a thank you from customers in Brussels, Belgium, 10 May 2021. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Brussels, May 10 (EFE) - Circularium store, a small business located in the Brussels district of Anderlecht, is radically changing traditional trade rules. When shopping here, your money or credit card will have no value, but a simple “thank you” in writing will buy you a product.

The concept is straightforward: buy an item with a message of gratitude. In return for a handwritten thank you note that will be added to a small collage on the shop’s wall, buyers have one free purchase a day.

Products “sold” at Circularium vary from books, vinyls, toys to small household appliances and have been donated by local residents who want to make a small contribution to those in need.

"Even the furniture we have is donated," Leo Fernandez, a student who works as a volunteer at Circularium, told Efe.

When Fernandez first started working at Circularium two months ago, products were being sold at two euros a kilo. But with his partner, they decided to take it to the next level and create a free shop as a gesture of solidarity.

Donors are encouraged to leave a small note to buyers, a perfect example of circular economy, according to Fernandez and his partner.