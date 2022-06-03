West Ham's Declan Rice in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal FC and West Ham United in London, Britain, 15 December 2021.EFE/EPA/Neil Hall EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Leeds' Jack Harrison in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool FC and Leeds United in Liverpool, Britain, 23 February 2022. EFE/EPA/Tim Keeton EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Premier League clubs may soon have to ditch gambling sponsorships on their shirts as part of government plans to tackle the harmful side effects of the multimillion pound industry.

The sector, valued at 14.2 billion pounds (roughly $17.8bn) in the United Kingdom, has become deeply rooted in the English league with nearly half of the 20 top-flight teams sporting a gambling brand on their official shirts.

But the government has drafted a proposal to phase out such sponsorship deals with the industry, which poses a risk for some 3 million Brits.

