A scientist works with chicken eggs in a laboratory on 18 June 2021, in Sao Paulo, Brazil (issued 21 June). EFE/ Alba Santandreau

As if designing Covid-19 vaccines wasn’t already a challenge, these Brazilian scientists are taking it up a notch.

Experts at Butantan laboratory — currently responsible for producing the Chinese vaccine Sinovac in Brazil — are working around the clock to gather 20 million eggs to produce 40 million doses of their very own Brazilian-made Covid-19 vaccine, Butanvac.EFE

