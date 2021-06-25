A woman takes photos of a sculpture of the Chinese Communist Party flag at the newly built Museum of the Communist Party of China, during a government-organized media tour, in Beijing, China, 25 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Media workers stand in front of a picture showing Chinese President Xi Jinping at the newly built Museum of the Communist Party of China during a government-organized media tour, in Beijing, China, 25 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

People visit the newly built Museum of the Communist Party of China during a government-organized media tour, in Beijing, China, 25 June 2021. EFE-EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

“No matter if it is a white cat or a black cat; as long as it can catch mice, it is a good cat.” This quote from Deng Xiaoping, China’s leader between the late 1970s early '90s, characterizes the country’s economic shift in recent decades.

It was under his rule that the term "Socialism with Chinese characteristics" was popularized to define the new socio-political model in the People’s Republic, which aimed to preserve the Marxist-Leninist and Maoist values of the Communist Party while selectively adopting elements of market economics.

After decades of absolute state control and planned economy, a system that led to millions of deaths during the Great Leap Forward, Deng established a new chapter in 1978 in China’s economy on the basis of reform and opening up.

“Starting from a virtually purely planned economy, fundamentally (through) State-owned enterprise, it has now probably become a mixed economy," Xiang Bing, founding dean at the Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business told EFE. "The market definitely plays a very important role allocating resources, but not as much as you see in the United States yet."

(...)