By the time the Real Madrid-Barcelona match at the Santiago Bernabéu kicks off on Sunday, a parallel 'Clásico' will have been underway for two weeks – that of those fighting illegal broadcasts in LaLiga's anti-piracy department.

"A Real Madrid-Barcelona match produces 200% more piracy. We remove 200% more videos. We have a team in Madrid and another in Mexico, and we have to reinforce both," Emilio Fernández, director of the content protection area of LaLiga Tech explains to Efe.

(...)