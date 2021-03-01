The Golden Globes left two clear winners Sunday in the television section: "The Crown," the drama about the British royal family that won four awards, and "The Queen's Gambit," with two awards for the miniseries that has awakened a true fever for the game of chess.
Both titles are two television phenomena of Netflix, a platform that in the United States also broadcasts the other winner of the night, "Schitt's Creek," which reaped two victories in comedy. However, it saw how the award for best actor went to "Ted Lasso" protagonist Jason Sudeikis for Apple's breakthrough series. EFE-EPA