Handout image released by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association showing Angela Basset presenting during the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/HFPA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

Handout image released by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association showing Cecil B. deMille Award recipient Jane Fonda posing during the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/HFPA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

Handout image released by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association showing Renee Zellwegger presents Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Dramaduring the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/HFPA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

Handout image released by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association showing HFPA Vice-President Helen Hoehne, HFPA Board Member and Past President Meher Tatna and HFPA President Ali Sar during the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, 28 February 2021. EFE-EPA/HFPA / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES

The Golden Globes left two clear winners Sunday in the television section: "The Crown," the drama about the British royal family that won four awards, and "The Queen's Gambit," with two awards for the miniseries that has awakened a true fever for the game of chess.

Both titles are two television phenomena of Netflix, a platform that in the United States also broadcasts the other winner of the night, "Schitt's Creek," which reaped two victories in comedy. However, it saw how the award for best actor went to "Ted Lasso" protagonist Jason Sudeikis for Apple's breakthrough series. EFE-EPA