Dover (United Kingdom), 11/12/2020.- Freight trucks queue up to board ferries at Dover Port, Britain, 11 December 2020. British Prime Minister Johnson has stated that there is a strong possibility that the UK may not be able to strike a trade deal with the EU. A negotiations phase of eleven months that started on on 31 January 2020 following the UK's exit from the EU - dubbed Brexit -, ends on 31 December 2020. (Reino Unido) EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

As negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union for their post-Brexit relationship approach Sunday’s deadline, the prevailing uncertainty has rekindled fears of the consequences of a no-deal scenario, which threatens to collapse ports and the pound, as well as trigger a wave of issues in many other areas from December 31.



Both sides have spent the past fortnight in a last-ditch attempt to reach a consensus, but major differences remain, especially in areas relating to trade and fisheries.



There is more to be sorted out than just a free trade agreement that avoids trade tariffs. The UK has been part of the EU’s structures for more than 40 years and its withdrawal from the bloc has forced a rethink of countless aspects of Britain’s relationship with the remaining 27 member states. EFE-EPA



