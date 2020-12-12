As negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union for their post-Brexit relationship approach Sunday’s deadline, the prevailing uncertainty has rekindled fears of the consequences of a no-deal scenario, which threatens to collapse ports and the pound, as well as trigger a wave of issues in many other areas from December 31.
Both sides have spent the past fortnight in a last-ditch attempt to reach a consensus, but major differences remain, especially in areas relating to trade and fisheries.
There is more to be sorted out than just a free trade agreement that avoids trade tariffs. The UK has been part of the EU’s structures for more than 40 years and its withdrawal from the bloc has forced a rethink of countless aspects of Britain’s relationship with the remaining 27 member states. EFE-EPA
gx/ks