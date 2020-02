The emotional film "The Farewell" was crowned best film at the Independent Spirit Awards, whose 35th edition was held Saturday in Santa Monica, California, just one day before the Oscars ceremony.

Although "The Farewell" was the winner of the most coveted award of the night (in addition to the best supporting actress), "Uncut Gems" headed the event with three awards: best direction, best actor for Adam Sandler and best editing. EFE-EPA