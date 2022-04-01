The players of the Italian team after losing to Macedonia. EFE/EPA/CARMELO IMBESI

Italy’s surprise defeat to North Macedonia not only cost the team a place in the World Cup for a second time running but it came with an eye-watering price tag of at least 10 million euros ($11.1m).

And that is just the sum of money Italy would have earned just for qualifying.

Since it claimed World Cup victory in 2006, Italy has generated the least amount of income among the heavyweight teams at just 16 million euros, far from the likes of Germany, Argentina and France.

Failure to make the cut for Qatar this year not only breaks Italian hearts, but it damages its brand image and sees indirect investment through sponsorships and other deals wane in value.

In 2018, Franco Carro, the former president of the Italian football federation, told Radio 24 that missing out on the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia cost the country around 1 billion euros, a sum that could be extrapolated to Qatar. Italy headed into the play-offs for Qatar as European champions and therefore one of the favorites.

