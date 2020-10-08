For the first and last time in the United States presidential election campaign, current vice president and Republican Mike Pence faced off against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris Wednesday night for a debate much more civilized than that of their running mates, and during which an opportunistic fly set social media alight.
Here are the main moments of the meeting held at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City:
CORONAVIRUS IN THE SHADOW OF THE ROSE GARDEN
The first minutes of the debate were dedicated to COVID-19, in which the candidates showed the vast differences between them.
Harris said that if the experts recommended it, she would take a vaccination against COVID-19, but not if President Donald Trump asked for it. EFE-EPA
