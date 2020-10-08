Senator Kamala Harris (2L) and her husband Douglas Emhoff (L) and US Vice President Mike Pence (2R and US Second Lady Karen Pence (R) wave at the end of the Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks as he debates Senator Kamala Harris during the Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Senator Kamala Harris reacts as she debates US Vice President Mike Pence during the Vice Presidential debate at the University of Utah's Kingsbury Hall in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/SHAWN THEW

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris (R) and US Vice President Mike Pence (L) during the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Justin Sullivan / POOL

Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris (L) and US Vice President Mike Pence (R) during the vice presidential debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, 07 October 2020. EPA-EFE/Morry Gash / POOL

For the first and last time in the United States presidential election campaign, current vice president and Republican Mike Pence faced off against his Democratic rival Kamala Harris Wednesday night for a debate much more civilized than that of their running mates, and during which an opportunistic fly set social media alight.

Here are the main moments of the meeting held at the University of Utah, Salt Lake City:

CORONAVIRUS IN THE SHADOW OF THE ROSE GARDEN

The first minutes of the debate were dedicated to COVID-19, in which the candidates showed the vast differences between them.

Harris said that if the experts recommended it, she would take a vaccination against COVID-19, but not if President Donald Trump asked for it. EFE-EPA

ssa/tw