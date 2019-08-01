Health workers being disinfected as they undertake the burial of an 11-month old child in Beni, North Kivu province, Democratic Republic of the Congo, May 5, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HUGH KINSELLA CUNNINGHAM

The Ebola outbreak in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo is being faced down by an army of professionals, from medical staff and safe burial teams to psychologists who for years have been the country's best shot at controlling the virus.

Esperance Masinda has gone from being an Ebola survivor to an Ebola savior. Her immunity to the disease is a superpower that has allowed her to take care of more than 300 children aged between 0-5 every day, while they wait for their sick parents to recover.

“I decided to work in the nursery because I have love and affection for these children, and because they also took care of my son when I was at the Ebola Treatment Center (ETC),” the Congolese woman told Efe from the DRC’s northeastern city of Beni.

Masinda caught the virus when she was taking care of her infected husband, who was a doctor and got sick in July last year when the outbreak had not yet been declared.

Now, alongside 12 other workers, Masinda plays with, feeds, bathes and cares for the children every day in a nursery led by the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund, relieving the burden of childcare for women who are trying to overcome a devastating disease.

Almost three out of 10 Ebola patients are children and half of them are under five, but the epidemic’s impact on children goes much further.

There are already 1,185 orphans, while 1,939 others were separated from their parents because they are infected.

Masinda says that, on a child's first day at the center, it is normal for them to cry as they want to return to their families, but “step by step they adapt.”

Families have to keep them there for at least 21 days. They are considered suspected cases of the virus and if they begin to show symptoms, they are transferred to one of the ETCs.

"A child under the age of 5 does not know what is happening to him and they are not aware that they can transmit the disease to anyone,” Ricardo Angora, another aid worker on the ground who is a psychiatrist at Doctors of the World organization, told Efe.

The psychological and psychosocial teams are also there for tough moments, which includes the unenviable task of telling a child their parents were unable to overcome the disease.

Angora said the way to tell a child the bad news depends on their age.

Burying those who have died from Ebola is another crucial consideration as it must be done in a way to prevent the spread of the virus.

Cleophas Kasereka Vyavuwa is one of the people whose job is to make sure people have safe and dignified burials.

“Here, in Beni, when there is a dead person, the family always prays before the funeral, the family is consoled and then taken to burial,” Vyavuwa, a Red Cross worker, told Efe on the phone.

"Now we have to ask the family not to touch the body because it is dangerous if the deceased had died of Ebola,” he added.

Each family has its funeral customs, therefore, burial teams, along with community awareness and vaccination teams, are some of the most likely to face rejection from the local communities and even suffer attacks.

“If the family rejects it (the intervention), we try to dissuade them, make them see the psychosocial teams to make them understand what can happen if the body is not buried as it should be,” Vyavuwa said.

The common factor between this human army against the epidemic is a mutual desire to end Ebola.

"What has impacted us is that this epidemic has been stubborn; we need it to end and end soon," Masinda said.

Aug. 1 marks one year since the declaration of this deadly outbreak, which is still advancing without control and has left more than 1,800 dead. It became the second-worst Ebola outbreak in history after the 2014-2016 West African Ebola epidemic, which resulted in 28,600 cases and 11,325 deaths.

Despite these tragic data, the Congolese government has reaffirmed its confidence in protecting the population.

"The work we have done until now is the monitoring and controlling contacts. A tedious job, but we will get it,” Yves Ahuka, the assistant of the Congo's Ebola response coordinator Jean Jacques Muyembe, told Efe.

Muyembe is one of the researchers who discovered the virus in 1976. He told a press conference Tuesday: “We have no time to lose, count on me; I have told the president to give me three or four months to end this epidemic and that is what we want.”

This year’s greatest fear is that the virus spreads beyond the Congo and reaches other border countries or affects large cities like the heavily populated capital of North Kivu province, Goma, which has an international airport and borders Rwanda with roughly one million citizens.

In June, Uganda reported its first cases of the disease when a five-year-old boy and his grandmother died after crossing the border after visiting family.

However, Uganda, after 21 days without any new cases, has already declared itself Ebola-free.

The alarm intensified when Goma confirmed its first case, on July 14.

An evangelical preacher, who became the first person to test positive for Ebola in Goma and later die from it, allegedly contracted the virus during a mission to Butembo, which is located further north, in the epicenter of the country's deadly Ebola outbreak.

Rwanda made the decision to close its border with the DRC after officials Goma declared more confirmed cases of the virus, Rwanda closed its border, authorities from both countries told Efe.

The Ebola virus is transmitted through direct contact with blood and contaminated body fluids.

It causes hemorrhagic fever and can reach a mortality rate of 90 percent if not treated in time. EFE

