Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman reacts during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Granada CF held at Camp Nou stadium, in Barcelona, Spain, 20 September 2021. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Barcelona’s lackluster performances, most recently in their 1-1 draw at home to Granada, would, in normal circumstances, cost coach Ronald Koeman his job. But these are not normal circumstances for the Catalan giants.

Koeman came under fire after Monday evening’s performance, which saw Barcelona salvage a last-minute draw against a team wallowing at the lower end of LaLiga. Drastic decisions such as fielding defender Gerard Pique as a forward pointed to a low point for the team that has lost most of its big-hitters, including Lionel Messi.

However, criticism is one thing and sacking the coach is another, especially given the Catalan team’s current economic situation.

Firing the Dutchman would cost Barcelona’s already drained treasuries some 12 million euros in compensation.

