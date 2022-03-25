The long road to safety

(Romania), 17/03/2022.- (22/29) Nadia a Ukrainian lady from Odesa (L), waits for the bus to move during their trip to Moldova to Germany, at the border between Romania and Hungary, in Romania, the evening of 17 March 2022. On 17 March, as the clock strikes 4 pm, the bus slows to a stop to join the back of a long queue of vehicles. A wave of optimism ripples through the bus as we have reached the border with Hungary, the last frontier before the refugees make it to the border-free Schengen Area of the EU. But only after a five-hour wait does a border guard come to collect the passports. Another two hours pass before some 40 passengers are asked to get off the bus with their children and passports to get their fingerprints taken. The other passengers return to their seats, but soon after the bus driver asks some of them to get off again, this time to have their pictures taken. With children half asleep and parents exhausted after days of being on the road, the atmosphere is tense. Eventually, after nine hours of waiting, the bus is allowed to move on to Hungary.

Wurzburg (Germany), 18/03/2022.- (28/29) Ukrainian refugees disembark from the bus that took them from Moldova to Germany at Wurzburg, a town between Nuremberg and Frankfurt, Central Germany, 18 March 2022. The drive through Austria and to Wuzsburg is smooth and is hassle-free compared to the first leg, even though the toilet is again out of service. The bus reaches Wurzburg, where the first group disembarks near the town'Äôs main train station, 14 hours later than planned. The families must hop on a tram and head to the registration center, where they will be assigned accommodation and to register for assistance and the documentation they will need to access public services while in Germany.

Ungheni (Moldova, Republic Of), 16/03/2022.- (07/29) Ukrainian refugee Olga (R) looks on as Jenia (C) hands a passport back from the border police check at the Ungheni border crossing between Moldova and Romania, Ungheni, Moldova, 16 March 2022. The traffic at the border crossing is moving relatively quickly, raising hopes that it will not be long before they are allowed into the EU. But a border police officer then comes onto the bus to collect passports, and the waiting starts. Some passengers get off for a smoke while others go looking for the bathroom as the bus creeps along at a snail'Äôs pace. After a nearly six-hour wait, the passports are returned. Some 73 Ukrainians, women, children, and a few men fled the conflict mostly from the southern Ukraine area, boarded the bus organized by the Be An Angle German NGO, to travel to safety in Germany. The NGO arranged for them to be taken to various locations in Germany where they would have the temporary asylum status and receive assistance for lodging for a while until the conflict ends or they find a longer-term solution.

(Romania), 17/03/2022.- (14/29) Ukrainian Olga (L) takes a photograph of her girls on the parking lot of a rest area in Romania, 17 March 2022. Olga, a single mother from a town near Odesa, and her two young girls boarded alongside around 70 others a bus taking them to Germany. Shortly after midday, the bus reaches a rest area where the vehicle is disinfected and the bathrooms cleaned, giving everyone a chance to have lunch. The owner of the roadside eatery is providing a free meal of coffee, borscht, mashed potatoes, bread, and meat to everyone on board. Children run and play, Olga takes photos of her daughters, while Ritchie and Trophy'Äôs owners are smiling again as someone at the NGO reassures them that there will be no issues for them to enter Hungary with their beloved canine companions. The drive continues, the radio playing Romanian folk music punctuated with government announcements and news on the war in Ukraine.

Chisinau (Moldova, Republic Of), 16/03/2022.- (08/29) A teddy bear belonging to a Ukrainian refugee is placed in front of his seat during a bus trip from Moldava to Germany, Chisinau, Moldova, 16 March 2022. Some 73 Ukrainians, women, children, and a few men fled the conflict mostly from the southern Ukraine area, boarded the bus organized by the Be An Angle German NGO, to travel to safety in Germany. After checking that they had travel documents the NGO arranged for them to be taken to various locations in Germany where they would have the temporary asylum status and receive assistance for lodging for a while until the conflict ends or they find a longer-term solution.

(Romania), 17/03/2022.- (15/29) Owner of the dogs, Trophy (R) and Ritchie (L) smiles upon hearing good news during a break at a rest area in Romania, 17 March 2022. Shortly after midday, the bus reaches a rest area where the vehicle is disinfected and the bathrooms cleaned, giving everyone a chance to have lunch. Children run and play, Olga takes photos of her daughters, while Ritchie and Trophy'Äôs owners are smiling again as someone at the NGO reassures them that there will be no issues for them to enter Hungary with their beloved canine companions. The drive continues, the radio playing Romanian folk music punctuated with government announcements and news on the war in Ukraine.

(Romania), 17/03/2022.- (21/29) A Ukrainian child onboard a but taking her and her family from Moldova to Germany, looks through the window at the border between Romania and Hungary, in Romania, 17 March 2022. On 17 March, as the clock strikes 4 pm, the bus slows to a stop to join the back of a long queue of vehicles. A wave of optimism ripples through the bus as we have reached the border with Hungary, the last frontier before the refugees make it to the border-free Schengen Area of the EU. But only after a five-hour wait does a border guard come to collect the passports. Another two hours pass before some 40 passengers are asked to get off the bus with their children and passports to get their fingerprints taken. The other passengers return to their seats, but soon after the bus driver asks some of them to get off again, this time to have their pictures taken. With children half asleep and parents exhausted after days of being on the road, the atmosphere is tense. Eventually, after nine hours of waiting, the bus is allowed to move on to Hungary.

Chisinau (Moldova, Republic Of), 16/03/2022.- (04/29) Herman Meingast (R), the coordinator for the German-based 'Be an Angel' NGO, makes sure all the required documents are there as Ukrainian refugees board the bus taking them to Germany, Chisinau, Moldova, 16 March 2022. Some 73 Ukrainians, women, children, and a few men fled the conflict mostly from the southern Ukraine area, boarded the bus organized by the Be An Angle German NGO, to travel to safety in Germany. After checking that they had travel documents the NGO arranged for them to be taken to various locations in Germany where they would have the temporary asylum status and receive assistance for lodging for a while until the conflict ends or they find a longer-term solution.

Austria (Austria), 18/03/2022.- (27/29) Nadia, a Ukrainian refugee from Odesa practices her German using a Russian German method book during a bus trip from Moldova to Germany, on the road in Austria, 18 March 2022. Nadia has been lined up to stay with a host family in a village near Hamburg in Germany, she has her room and is already looking for German classes and a job as soon as she gets her COVID-19 vaccinations. While the refugees will go their separate ways, they are united in the hope that this situation they have been plunged into is just temporary ñ they all want to return home as soon as the war ends and pray that they find the men they left behind doing well and their homes still standing. Exhausted but resilient, they are thankful to be alive and are determined to survive, return home, and rebuild their shattered lives.

(Romania), 16/03/2022.- (09/29) A view of the road ahead from the bus driver seat during a bus trip of Ukrainian refugees from Moldova to Germany, at a road in Romania, the night of 16 March 2022. The traffic at the Moldova Romania border crossing is moving relatively quickly, raising hopes that it will not be long before they are allowed into the EU. After a seven-hour wait, the bus resumes its route. "No more stops until tomorrow morning or we will need to park and not move for 10 hours!", warns the driver, as any further delays would mean having to rest to comply with EU safety laws for long-haul drivers. Everyone settled as best as they could to try and get some sleep.

Vienna (Austria), 18/03/2022.- (26/29) Ukrainian refugee Jenia (R) hugs the bus driver goodbye at a gas station outside Vienna, Austria, 18 March 2022. Thirty-year-old Jenia, a psychologist from Kyiv, was enjoying a yoga retreat in the Carpathian mountains when her mother called her on the day Russia invaded. "You must not return to Kyiv, now you must leave Ukraine as soon as possible. It is not safe for you to come home to us," her mother had told her. Jenia quickly took charge of communications, talking with the Romanian-speaking bus drivers and explaining to her fellow passengers what documents they will need once they reach the border.