EFEBy Amel Pain Chisinau, Moldova

Olga, a single mother from a town near Odesa, and her two young girls wait alongside around 70 others to board a bus outside a Chisinau sports center which has been converted into a transit point for hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russian bombs.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine a month ago, triggering the fastest growing humanitarian crisis in the world, millions of people – the vast majority women, children and the elderly – have seen their lives torn apart.

