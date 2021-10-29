New York Jets running back Michael Carter (R) is stopped by New England Patriots cornerback Joejuan Williams (L) during the second half of the NFL game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA, 24 October 2021.EFE/EPA/CJ GUNTHER

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy got ahead of everyone else in England by anticipating the success of the NFL in Europe and sealing a 10-year contract to host NFL games in his stadium.

His foresight has prevented the huge economic benefit of these overseas NFL events from being shared among other London stadiums.

The move was a masterstroke for Levy and the Spurs who charge a yearly fixed fee for the stadium and are guaranteed to receive the full revenue from what some 120,000 fans consume within the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the two annual matches.Alcoholic beverages are banned during Tottenham matches, but not in an NFL match.

