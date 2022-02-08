English actor and cast member Benedict Cumberbatch (R) and his wife Sophie Hunter attend the UK premiere of 'The Power of the Dog' during the BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, 11 October 2021. EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

The Power of the Dog, directed by Jane Campion, led the nominations for the 94th edition of the Oscars with nods in 12 categories, while Dune, Belfast and Drive My Car also had a strong showing in the Academy announcements Tuesday.

The Power of the Dog received nominations in coveted categories including Best Picture and Best Director, with its stars Benedict Cumberbatch tipped for Best Actor, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee for Best Supporting Actor and Kirsten Dunst for Best Supporting Actress. EFE

romu/jt/ks