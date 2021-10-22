Dubai (United Arab Emirates), 20/10/2021.- Businessman Mohammed Omer Rahimy walks at the Afghani pavilion at the EXPO site during EXPO 2020 Dubai in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 October 2021 (issued 22 October 2021). Due to the instability in Afghanistan brought by the withdrawal of US troops, the Afghanistan pavilion at the EXPO 2020 Dubai stood empty, until Mohammed Omer Rahimy arrived with over 300 artifacts from his personal collection and organized an exhibition of varied cultural artifacts, some of which date back to the 12th century. Some 192 countries take part? in the EXPO 2020 Dubai which runs from 01 October 2021 to 31 March 2022. (Afganistán, Emiratos Árabes Unidos) EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

A view of artifacts displayed at the Afghani pavilion at the EXPO site during EXPO 2020 Dubai in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Businessman Mohammed Omer Rahimy views items on display at the Afghani pavilion at the EXPO site during EXPO 2020 Dubai in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

People visit the Afghani pavilion at the EXPO site during EXPO 2020 Dubai in Gulf emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 20 October 2021. EFE/EPA/ALI HAIDER

Mohamed Omer Rahimy, a 63-year-old Afghan refugee who has lived in Austria since 1976, packed up his luggage with over 300 artefacts from his private collection and headed to Dubai to rescue his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020, which had stood empty for days due to the crisis unfolding in his home country.

The former Afghan government was supposed to be in charge of the country’s showcase at the world fair, but the project fell through when the Taliban seized power on August 15. EFE

oad-cgs/jt/ch



