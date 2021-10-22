Mohamed Omer Rahimy, a 63-year-old Afghan refugee who has lived in Austria since 1976, packed up his luggage with over 300 artefacts from his private collection and headed to Dubai to rescue his country’s pavilion at Expo 2020, which had stood empty for days due to the crisis unfolding in his home country.
The former Afghan government was supposed to be in charge of the country’s showcase at the world fair, but the project fell through when the Taliban seized power on August 15. EFE
