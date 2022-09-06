The risk of “a heavy accident” at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant “is growing all the time”, Ukrainian nuclear energy expert and former member of the Board of the State Inspection of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine, Olga Kosharna, told Efe Tuesday.
The expert warned that an accident “similar to what happened in Fukushima” could happen if the plant loses electricity supply that is needed to cool off the active zone of the reactors. In this case, the reactors will start melting, leading to a radioactive leak.
(...)