International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team departs from a hotel in Kyiv as they are expected to visit the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, Ukraine, 31 August 2022. EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

A handout photo made available by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) shows members of the IAEA Support and Assistance Mission to Zaporizhzhya (ISAMZ), comprising IAEA nuclear safety, security, and safeguards staff, at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (NPP), in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 01 September 2022.EFE/EPA/D. CANDANO LARIS/IAEA HANDOUT

A picture taken during a visit organised by the Russian military shows a view of the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine, 01 September 2022.EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

The risk of “a heavy accident” at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant “is growing all the time”, Ukrainian nuclear energy expert and former member of the Board of the State Inspection of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine, Olga Kosharna, told Efe Tuesday.

The expert warned that an accident “similar to what happened in Fukushima” could happen if the plant loses electricity supply that is needed to cool off the active zone of the reactors. In this case, the reactors will start melting, leading to a radioactive leak.

