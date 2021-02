Hugo Garcia, disguised as Shrek, walks through the international gatehouse of San Ysidro today, in search of portraying himself with people to earn a coin for family support in the city of Tijuana, Mexico 20 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Joebeth Terriquez

Hugo Garcia, disguised as Shrek, walks through the international gatehouse of San Ysidro today, in search of portraying himself with people to earn a coin for family support in the city of Tijuana, Mexico 20 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Joebeth Terriquez

Hugo Garcia, disguised as Shrek, walks through the international gatehouse of San Ysidro today, in search of portraying himself with people to earn a coin for family support in the city of Tijuana, Mexico 20 February 2021. EFE-EPA/Joebeth Terriquez

Hugo García lives in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, a man who for 10 years has been roaming the streets to make a living in a unique and original way: disguised as the cartoon character Shrek, with which he also intends to help society.

Painted in green and wearing the typical clothing that distinguishes the ogre in the DreamWorks animation, Hugo goes out into the streets going around every corner to take pictures with those who approach him. He also attends social events. EFE-EPA